Cordova Mayor-elect Suan welcomes special election if Comelec allows it

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Cordova Mayor-elect Cesar “Didoy” Suan welcomed the possibility of having a special election in the town.

Suan, however, will only welcome this if the Commission on Elections (Comelec) will allow it, in lieu of the election protest filed by the camp of outgoing Mayor Mary Therese “Teche” Sitoy-Cho.

“So, I don’t know if having a peaceful and honest election, pwede ba makapahangyo og special election. But if ever man makapahangyo og special election, i-welcome kung unsa ma’y decision sa Comelec tungod kay sila man ang gitugyanan sa balaod sa tibuok sa Pilipinas nga mo-decide sa election,” Suan said in a press briefing.

(So, I don’t know if having a peaceful and honest election, we can request for a special election. But if ever the request for special election will be granted, we will welcome the Comelec decision because they are the ones mandated by law in the whole Philippines to decide on elections.)

On Monday, May 16, 2022, the camp of Cho filed an election protest before the Comelec against Suan and the rest of the candidates under the Team Asenso slate, due to alleged massive irregularities and vote-buying during the May 9, 2022 elections.

Aside from this, Cho also filed a disqualification case against Suan on the evening of May 9, 2022, with a motion to suspend the proclamation.

However, the following day, May 10, 2022, Suan and the winning candidates of Team Asenso were proclaimed.

Suan also strongly denied the allegation of vote-buying against him.

“Normal gyud kaayo na sukad pa sa 2004 nga nilansar ko pagka-konsehal. Makita gyud na nako dili lang sa lungsod sa Cordova, kundi sa lain-laing nga mga munisipyo. Kadtong mga wala makalampos sa eleksyon, duna gyud silay pagabuhaton sa pag-file og any cases,” he added.

(This is normal since I ran for councilor in 2004. I can see that not only in the town of Cordova, but in other municipalities as well. Those who failed in the election, they will do something to file cases.)

“Again, gi-welcome na nako and I’m willing to answer sa ilang pasangil ug questions,” he said.

(Again, I welcome that and I’m willing to answer all their allegations and questions.)

