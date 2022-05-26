Tricycles in Cebu City to get gas discount cards

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tricycles in Cebu City will get gas discount cards as long as they are registered with the city government.

This was one of the agreements of Councilor James Cuenco, chairperson of the committee on transportation, with the over 10 major tricycle groups in the city.

Councilor James Cuenco said in his meeting with the tricycle group leaders that the discount card was an incentive to legally registered operators.

The discount card is part of the city’s Gasolina Mo, Sagot Ko program that provides drivers of public utility vehicles (PUVs) discount in selected Phoenix gasoline stations.

“Tagaan mog discount card para makasave mos gasolina. Pero selected ra baya ni no. Adto lang duol sa inyong routa,” Cuenco told the drivers.

(You are given the discount card so that you can gasoline. But these are just selected [tricycle drivers]. Near their routes.)

Only registered tricycle drivers will get the discount card in order to encourage all tricycle units to get registered.

“We will also be providing those kolorum who will register as a form of incentive,” said the councilor.

The encoding of the legitimate tricycle drivers are currently being encoded, and the transport commitee expects the completion of the process by next week.

Cuenco hopes that the discount card would encourage kolorums to register so the city government can properly regulate the tricycles.

Tricycles would start the two-month implementation of the P15 fare with 3 passenger maximum next week.

The city government wants to observe the system to see if there is a necessity to increase capacity and then reduce the fare back to P10.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu City tricycle fare remains at P15 but only 3 passengers at a time

Cuenco to start talks to reduce tricycle fare in Cebu City

Tricycle fare rollback in Cebu City possible – Cuenco

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy