Teachers serving elections told: Claim honoraria until next week

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Teachers who served in the recent elections and who have yet to claim their honoraria are given until next week to do so.

Commission on Election (Comelec) Officer for the South District, Marilou Paredes, said that most of those who failed to claim their incentives either have documentary requirements or minor problems.

“If ever dili ta mahuman rung adlawa kay naay mga wala kaclaim, I’m giving them until next week to claim their honorarium. Lisod pud nga dili mi kaliquidate on time,” said Paredes.

Since May 22, 2022, Comelec Cebu City has been releasing the honoraria for the 4,000 teachers at the Cebu Provincial Election Office.

On Saturday, May 23, 2022, Comelec Cebu City will be releasing the honoraria at the Comelec Cebu City District Offices from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Paredes notes that for the past elections, it has never occurred that a serving teacher failed to claim his/her incentive, but still, she reminds them that if they cannot claim the incentive by next week, the money will be returned to the Comelec’s coffers.

The P5,000 to P10,000 incentive to the teachers is Comelec’s gratitude to them for offering their time and effort during the elections.

While there was a proposal to increase the incentives by P3,000, Paredes said this was not yet approved and so they only released the approved incentives.

Teachers will receive the incentive based on their role during the elections with the chairman of the electoral boards getting P10,000 less tax. /rcg

