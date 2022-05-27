Toledo chess tourney: 52 teams to vie for P25,000 cash prize

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 52 teams and 35 kiddy woodpushers will strut their wares in the 2nd Hinulawan Toledo-Joyful Inter-Cities & Municipalities Chess Tournament tomorrow, May 28 to 29, at the Toledo City sports center, West Cebu.

The cash-rich tournament will field in no less than the defending champions, Cebu Bachelors of Redentor Nailon, Richard Natividad and newcomer Ryan Villacorta competing with 51 other teams in the Tatluhan (3-man team) category.

The Tatluhan (3-man team) features a nine-round Swiss system format that follows a rapid style of play as well as in the kiddies (individual) category.

The champion team will take home a whopping P25,000 while P20,000 awaits the second placer, and P15,000 for the third placers.

Also seeing action tomorrow in this major woodpushing tournament is International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap who teamed up with John Dave Lavandero and Khent Daryle Delig for Chess Infinitum Cebu City.

Toledo City Trojans’ Bonn Rainauld Tibod and Christopher Tabulado will man Toledo City Guardians along with Rosano Maniego.

Another Trojan, Rommel Ganzon will play for Jaz Toledo along with Dennis Navales who joined Cebu Bachelors in their title-winning run last year. Completing their line-up is Jerome Cabantan.

On the other hand, National Master (NM) Merben Roque leads Toledo Spartans along with Carlos Trocio and Daniel Bayloses, while Lapu-Lapu Da Darzcor 14 is composed of Allan Pason, Raymond Abellana, and Patrick Chua.

The fourth to 10th placers in the Tatluhan category won’t go home empty-handed as the organizers from the Toledo City Trojans and the Toledo City government will give them cash prizes as well.

The kiddies champion takes home P5,000 while the second placer gets P4,000, and P3,000 for the third placer, while the fourth to 10th placers also receives cash prizes.

The opening ceremony kicks off at 9 a.m. with Toledo City Mayor Marjorie Perales likely to attend the event.

/dbs

