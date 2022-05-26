Trojans to hold Toledo inter-cities, municipalities chess tourney on May 28, 29

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo City Trojans will take a break from the virtual chess action of the Professionals Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) to organize the 2nd Hinulawan Toledo-Joyful Inter-Cities & Municipalities Chess Tournament this weekend, May 28 to 29, at the Toledo City sports center, West Cebu.

The cash-rich tournament, which was conceptualized in 2021 during the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, returns with more woodpushers expected to compete since face-to-face sports events have been allowed for the past few months.

The tournament features two categories, the Tatluhan (3-man team) and the kiddies (individual) with a nine-round Swiss system format that follows a rapid style of play.

In the maiden tournament last year, Redentor Nailon and The Bachelors emerged as champions in the Tatluhan category along with Dennis Navales and Richard Natividad. They bested 62 other teams that competed in the two-day tournament held at the Cebeco III covered court in Toledo City.

This time, the Trojans partnered with Xignex Digital Solutions in organizing the major wood pushing tournament.

The champion of the Tatluhan category will pocket a whopping P25,000 while P20,000 awaits the second placer, and P15,000 for the third placers. The 4th to 10th placers will also receive cash prizes according to their final ranking.

The best performing woodpushers on boards one, two, and three will take home P2,000 each, while the top lady performer will get P6,000.

In the kiddies division, the champion receives P5,000 while the second placer gets P4,000, and P3,000 for the third placer. Also, the 4th to 10th placers will receive cash prizes and the top female performer.

/dbs

