Iya Villania still busy working well into her 37th week of pregnancy

CEBU, Philippines— Iya Villania is one super mom, indeed.

The TV host shared photos of herself while still at work in her 37th week of pregnancy.

“First time to still be working at 37wks! 😅,” she wrote on her post.

The full term of pregnancy is around 40 weeks, but at 37 weeks, the pregnancy is already considered full-term.

Pregnant women are usually advised by doctors to prepare and take some time for themselves before the baby comes out. But it seems like there are no excuses for this mom.

Iya plans to take her maternity leave not until her baby bump is 38 weeks old.

“I normally take my maternity leave starting on my 37th week and deliver 2wks after so this time I’m gonna try work until my 38th 😅 Laban!

Getting so anxious about how labor and delivery will unfold this time around 😅🙏🏼,” she added.

Iya can be seen flexing her baby bump in these photos, hosting the showbiz news segment of GMA’s 24 Oras program.

This will be Iya’s fourth child with her husband Drew Arellano. /rcg

