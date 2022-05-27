Cebu City candidates reminded to submit SOCEs before June 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The candidates for the May 9, 2022 elections are reminded to submit their Statement of Contribution and Expenditures (SOCE) to the Commission on Election (Comelec) District Offices in Cebu City.

Marilou Paredes, the South District acting election officer, said that it is required for candidates to submit their SOCEs to the Comelec after the elections.

Candidates and political parties are required to submit their expenses as well as contributions received during the campaign period.

For winning candidates, they cannot assume their electoral positions unless they have submitted their SOCEs to the Comelec, barring them from taking the elected seats.

Even for losing candidates, the submission of SOCE is a requirement for them to be able to run again in another election.

Failure to submit the SOCE for two elections will result in the perpetual disqualification of an aspiring candidate to hold a public position.

“To all the losing and winning candidates, most especially, please file before June 8, 2022, so you will be cleared of your election document,” said Paredes.

So far, only one candidate has filed her SOCE, Pie Abella of the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), as of May 27, 2022.

Candidates are also reminded that exceeding their campaign spending limits may result in possible election offense charges such as penalties and even imprisonment.

Under Republic Act No. 7166, candidates and political parties shall, within 30 days after the day of the election, file with the Comelec the “full, true, and itemized statement of all contributions and expenditures” they have incurred during the elections. /rcg

ALSO READ:

5-way fight for Cebu governor

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy