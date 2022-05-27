Infra projects to solve flooding, traffic top Lapu-Lapu mayor’s to-do list

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan will prioritize infrastructure projects that will help solve flooding, address traffic congestion, and repair of roads for next year or 2023.

Chan met with officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Cebu 6th District Engineering Office on Thursday, May 26, 2022, to discuss these projects.

Among the infrastructure projects that Chan wants to prioritize were the drainage projects, to help solve the city’s problem of flooding.

He also would want to put projects that would ease traffic congestion and also repair roads in the city.

“Kining tanan alang lang gayud sa paghatag og kasulbaran sa giatubang nga mga problema sa atong syudad sama sa baha pinaagi sa pagpadali nga mahuman ang mga drainage projects, pagsulbad sa trapiko, pag-repair sa mga gubang mga kadalanan nga delikado sa mga motorista ug uban pa,” Chan said.

(All of these are aimed at solving problems that that city are facing such as flooding where we can hasten to complete drainage projects, solving traffic, repair of damaged roads, which will endanger the lives of the motorists, etc.)

Chan also asked the agency to help in pressuring contractors to fast-track their works on existing drainage and road construction projects.

“Ato usab i-pressure ang mga contractor sa existing nga mga drainage ug road construction projects para mahuman na kini ug mahuman na sab ang pag-antos sa mga commuters ug motorista sa trapiko,” he added.

(We should also pressure the contractors of existing drainage and road construction projects so that these projects would be completed and the suffering of the commuters and motorists because of the traffic will be eased.)

Among those who attended the meeting were DPWH District Engineer Daisy Toledo, Congresswoman-elect Cindi King-Chan, City Planning and Development Office head Engr. Perla Amar, City Administrator Lawyer Danilo Almendras, and City Legal Office representative Lawyer Apple Joy Collados.

/dbs

