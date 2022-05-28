Liloan town again earns ‘highest’ COA rating

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The local government of Liloan in Cebu once again earned the highest Commission on Audit (COA) rating.

In a statement shared on the official Facebook account of Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco, the lady mayor announced that it was already the fourth time since 2017 that the Municipality of Liloan obtained the highest rating from government auditors.

COA granted an “Unmodified Opinion” to the local government of Liloan after a thorough examination of its 2021 financial statements. The audit finding was relayed to Frasco in a letter signed by State Auditor Arcel De Arca transmitting its Independent Auditor’s Report.

Auditors issue an unqualified or unmodified opinion based on the International Standards of Supreme Audit Institutions when they conclude that the financial statements as a whole are free of material misstatements caused by either fraud or error.

With Frasco at the helm of the local government of Liloan, COA has given its highest audit rating four times, with this northern Cebu town receiving an unqualified opinion in 2017, 2019, 2020, and an unmodified opinion in 2021.

Mayor Frasco, who received the COA letter on May 27 said in a statement, “Our Local Government has faced immense challenges, from the pandemic to Typhoon Odette, but we have never wavered in our commitment to serve the people of Liloan with transparency and accountability. I am grateful that by the dedication and hard work of our Team in Liloan, COA has affirmed for the fourth time our administration’s efforts to govern with integrity with the people’s welfare always paramount.”

