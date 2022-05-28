Man nabbed for beheading elderly woman in San Fernando, Cebu

By: Paul Lauro and Wenilyn Sabalo May 28,2022 - 09:37 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Policemen in San Fernando town arrested a man on Friday, May 27, for the gruesome killing of a senior citizen.

The suspect Larry Lantape Sabellano, 37, was arrested in his residence a day after he allegedly committed the crime.

He may face robbery with homicide charges for the killing and beheading of a certain Diomedesa Gedaro, 67, in Barangay Greenhills, San Fernando town, according to Police Staff Sergeant Paul Baclay of the San Fernando Police Station.

Gedora’s body was found in Sitio Tagipti in Barangay Greenhills on Thursday morning, May 26.

Baclay said Gedaro’s body was found dumped at the bottom of a ravine by a group of children who happened to pass by the area.

Their parents then reported the discovery of the body to a personnel of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office personnel, who later on shared the information with the police.

“Ang giingon didto, naa kuno’y tiguwang naligid sa pangpang. Dayon gi-repsondehan sa among kauban didto. Pag-abot sa akong mga kauban didto, naa namay putol ang liog ba,” he said.

(They reported the discovery of the body of an elderly woman. Our personnel immediately responded. When they arrived, they saw that the victim’s head had been cut off.)

As of now, the police are considering the possibility of robbery as the primary motive for Gedaro’s killing since her belongings, including her cash, were not recovered at the crime scene.

Baclay said a witness identified Sabellano as Gedaro’s killer.

Sabellano, a sand and gravel gatherer, and a resident of Purok Moringa, Sitio Cogon in Barangay Greenhills reportedly fled after killing the old woman.

But he returned to his residence at around 5 p.m. on Friday, where he was arrested by a team led by Police Major Efren Diaz Jr.

Sabellano is now under the custody of San Fernando police.

RELATED STORIES

Woman found dead inside Carcar motel

Jealousy drove him to strangle to death girlfriend inside Carcar motel — suspect

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy