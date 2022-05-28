CCTO prepares for limited face-to-face classes in urban barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) is preparing to manage the expected traffic that comes with the implementation of limited face-to-face (F2F) classes on May 30, 2022.

There will be 37 schools in the urban barangays that will be starting limited F2F classes.

Paul Gotiong, the spokesperson of CCTO, said they would be deploying more personnel around school zones starting Monday.

Although they could not reveal the number of deployment yet, he said that personnel would man the traffic at the school areas every morning, noon, and afternoon.

This will be around the time when students will be dropped off or claimed by parents or simply be commuting to and from school.

CCTO expects that heavier traffic will start to be experienced outside schools implementing the limited F2F classes.

“Nag-expect ta nga medyo traffic na gyod gawas sa atong mga schools, kay magdrop off ug magkuha naman gyod na atong mga ginikanan sa ilang mga anak,” said Gotiong.

(We are expecting that there would be traffic aside from the schools, because parents would drop off and fetch their students.)

Gotiong reminds parents not to double park alongside the street on school zones.

He said that there would be designated areas where to drop off or fetch the students and they would be encouraged to use the drop off areas.

From now on, the CCTO will also intensify the clamping of overnight parking in no parking zones near the schools to prevent any motorist from causing traffic especially during rush hours.

Motorists are also reminded not to blow horns or cause noises around school areas so as not to bother the students inside.

The barangays are empowered to implement the anti-noise ordinances of the city such as no karaokes in certain times and no loud activities during school hours.

The CCTO said they would be ready to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the return of the F2F classes.



