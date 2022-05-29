Did you hear about a man who had such a strong sense of mission, and who was so passionate in solving problems, such that whenever he saw any vehicle with the sign “4×4” he would go write: “4×4=16!”

Today is the Solemnity of Our Lord’s Ascension. In today’s Gospel (Lk. 24, 46-53), the Risen Lord gives His disciples the mission to become His witnesses all over the world. We all have a mission, and we all are called to continue and complete our Lord’s work of salvation.

* * *

The Ascension of our Lord reminds us that life is a mission, not a vacation, and that we are accountable and answerable to a Master. Whatever time, talents, treasures, and positions we have are not for our own personal pleasure and consumption. They are given to us for a reason and for a mission.

* * *

When we do our work for the Lord, we carry out His mandate, but more than that, we are given the privilege, the chance to be a part of His life, His vision, and His mission. Being a part of “Team Jesus” gives so much meaning, joy, and substance in our lives. We owe Him, more than He owes us!

* * *

“They did Him homage and they returned to Jerusalem with great joy, and they were continually in the temple praising God.” We are an Ascension people who have been commissioned by our Lord and Master, and our basic formula is prayer + work + joy! May we all become His diligent, prayerful, and joyful disciples!

* * *

It is very inspiring to see young Filipino SVD missionaries go to the foreign missions to carry out our Lord’s mandate to “go into the whole world and preach the Gospel to all creation” (Mk. 16,15). It is difficult, but they go, braving loneliness, pain, deprivation, even persecution for our Lord and Master. Only with grace can we understand why they make the sacrifice of leaving all that is dearest.

* * *

Likewise, we honor our overseas Filipino workers who leave home and country for economic reasons, but who also spread our faith worldwide. They are missionaries and witnesses who give so much joy and hope wherever they are.

* * *

Today is World Communications Day. A lot of things have been said about communications, but let us add one more by saying that if we really want to communicate God’s love to others, we must first make sure that we, ourselves, are in communication with God in prayer. He communicates best he who is in constant communication with God. Remember, too, that we communicate God’s love best not so much by words, but by example, and concrete actions.

* * *

Soon it’s June. Time flies. Life itself is fast and fleeting. Let us make it all worthwhile by living peaceful, joyful, and meaningful lives. How? By living in the loving presence of God, and by doing our mission which He mandated in His ascension.

* * *

Remember, we are an Ascension people who continue to raise up, and lift up people and stand up for truth and righteousness. Let’s all share our time, talents, and treasures and fulfill God’s will and plan. Let us all ask ourselves today: what am I doing for God the rest of my life?

* * *

Think about this: “Alone, I can ‘say,’ but together we can ‘talk’; alone, I can ‘enjoy,’ but together we can ‘celebrate’; alone, I can ‘smile,’ but together we can ‘laugh’; That’s the beauty of human relations; we are nothing without each other. So stay connected.” (Lee Tzu Pheng)

* * *

A moment with the Lord: Lord, may we not lose our sense of mission in this world so full of deceit and temptations. Amen.

