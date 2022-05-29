Bohol accident: Bus crashes into house after collision with car; priest, bus driver slightly hurt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A priest and a bus driver were injured after they figured in a road collision in Maribojoc town in Bohol on Sunday afternoon, May 29.

Police in Maribojoc confirmed that a gray automobile and a yellow-colored passenger bus collided while both were traversing the highway in Brgy. Lincod, Maribojoc past 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Police Master Sergeant Jared Jamisola of Maribojoc Police Station told reporters that the driver of the gray automobile lost control of the vehicle when one of its wheels exploded. The car then hit the driver’s side of an oncoming passenger bus from the opposite lane, he said.

The impact triggered the bus’ airbag system, causing the bus driver to also lose control over the bus. As a result, the driver ‘blindly’ rammed the bus into a nearby residential property.

The automobile was driven by a priest who was headed to Dauis town, also in Bohol. Investigators are still verifying the identity of the priest, who sustained minor injuries.

Fortunately, no deaths were reported due to the incident.

The bus, on the other hand, came from Tagbilaran City and was bound for Tubigon in northern Bohol with only a few passengers on board, the police said.

The driver of the passenger bus only sustained minor injuries on his body, police added.

“Dili ra puno ang bus…Wa ray injuries ang naa sa bus. Murag gitransfer ra man dayun to ang mga pasahero sa pikas bus,” said Jamisola.

(The bus was not full… there were no injuries among those inside the bus. They were immediately transferred to another bus.)

