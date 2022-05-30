Brgy. Hagnaya in San Remigio to implement curfew for minors due to series of reported burglaries

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram May 30,2022 - 11:37 AM
Barangay Hagnaya in SanRem to implement curfew for minors

Map of Hagnaya, San Remigio, Cebu | via Google Maps

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Barangay officials in Hagnaya, San Remigio town in northern Cebu are mulling imposing a curfew for minors following a series of reported burglaries. 

The barangay, in a statement published on social media, said that the Barangay Peace and Order Council recommended implementing a curfew for minors aged 17 years old and below. 

This stemmed after they received multiple burglary reports, and bicycles and motorcycles being stolen. 

 

The curfew will start at 9 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. the next day. It will take effect on Monday, May 30, the statement added. 

“Niining mga orasa, ginadili ang paglaroy-laroy sa mga menor de edad sa bisan asang dapit dinhi sa atong barangay gawas kung aduna’y kauban nga ginikanan,” barangay officials said. 

(During this time, minors aren’t allowed out anywhere in the village unless accompanied by their parents.)

With curfew in effect, the barangay also said the village covered court would only hold basketball and volleyball games until 9 p.m. 

“Ang tanang sakup sa Barangay Peacekeeping Force gitahasan sa paghimo ug roving operation,” they added.

(All members of the Barangay Peacekeeping Force are asked to do roving operation.)

San Remigio is a third-class municipality located approximately 91 kilometers northwest of Cebu City.

/bmjo 

