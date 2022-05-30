Pagasa: Central Visayas to experience rains in the next 24 hours due to LPA

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Central Visayas will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains in the next 24 hours due to a low pressure area (LPA).

In its latest weather advisory, issued at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022, the state weather bureau, Pagasa said that as of 10 a.m on Monday, May 30, 2022, an LPA was estimated to be at 225 kilometers East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Norte.

However, it is less likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours.

The LPA, the state weather bureau said, is currently affecting the weather in Visayas and Mindanao.

In the next 24-hours, the said LPA is expected to bring moderate to heavy rains over Caraga and Eastern Visayas regions, and light to moderate with at times heavy rains in Central Visayas and the rest of Mindanao.

As of this writing, the Pagasa stationed in Mactan, also raised a thunderstorm advisory saying moderate to occasional heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are expected to be felt in Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Mandaue City, and Carmen, and nearby areas within one to two hours.

The same situation is already being experienced in other parts of Cebu, including Consolacion, Danao City, Liloan, and Compostela.

Pagasa is advising the public to take precautionary measures against possible flooding and rain-induced landslides especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards.

/bmjo

