Cebu City EOC: Unvaxxed resident, senior citizen were latest COVID-19 fatalities

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 57-year-old resident, who remained unvaccinated, and a senior citizen with comorbidities were the two COVID-19 deaths that were reported in Cebu City this May, Emergency Operations Center (EOC) deputy chief implementer Joel Garganera said.

With this, Garganera is again reminding the public to get jabbed against COVID-19 and to also get their booster shot if they are already eligible to do so.

”Even if we are vaccinated, still, we need to follow the minimum protocol especially if we have vulnerable people in our homes,” he said.

The EOC logged two COVID-related deaths this month. These were reported on Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28, respectively.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that vaccines were critical tools in the fight against COVID-19 and that getting vaccinated is among the best ways to protect oneself and others from COVID-19.

In its official website, WHO explained that vaccines train a person’s immune system to recognize the targeted virus and create antibodies that will fight the disease without getting the disease itself.

“After vaccination, the body is ready to fight the virus if it is later exposed to it, thereby preventing illness,” it said.

In Central Visayas, 71.3 percent of its target population has already been vaccinated. Of the 6,572, 248 target individuals for vaccination, a total of 4,685,468 are now fully vaccinated, according to a report that was released last week by the regional office of the Department of Health (DOH-7).

Meanwhile, the EOC logged three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, May 29. These came from the 435 samples tested for coronavirus on the same day. It also logged two additional recoveries.

As of this writing, the City now has a total of 26 active cases.

Based on Sunday’s EOC data, majority of the City’s active cases are undergoing home isolation, with only three of them admitted to the hospital.

There are also cases that were already endorsed to their respective local government units since these patients come from other localities and are only working here. Tracing also continues for some other reported cases.

EOC data also showed that of the 47 rooms in a hotel that was identified as an isolation facility, only two rooms are currently in use.

The occupancy rate in hospitals for COVID-19 cases have also remained very low or below the five percent threshold.

Only three percent of the allocated COVID beds and facilities in private hospitals in the City are currently in use while only 0.29 percent in the City’s public hospitals are occupied.

