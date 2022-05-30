Visayan Electric bills now accessible via text

Visayan Electric consumers can now receive their monthly bills through a text message in the electric utility’s latest supplemental service, eBillTxt.

To reach the country’s fast-growing mobile user market and at the same time support the conservation of the environment, switching to Visayan Electric’s eBillTxt allows consumers to receive their electric bills via SMS.

The SMS will contain the consumer’s balance, due date, and a link to the bill in a Portable Document Format (PDF) file. For data protection, the PDF file is password protected and can only be accessed by the registered user or account owner.

“This is one of our innovations in going paperless. Our customers can enjoy the convenience of getting a text notification when their bill is ready plus, they can also help in environmental conservation,” said Engr. Daryl Bonbon, Visayan Electric Assistant Vice President for Customer Services.

To enroll one’s number to the eBillTxt service, one should fill out and submit a duly accomplished Visayan Electric eBill Service Form and requirements for validation purposes. The form is available at the electric utility’s Facebook page. Customers may

also inquire about the eBillTxt service through the Visayan Electric hotline 230-8326 or by sending a message to the utility’s Facebook page. Customers may also visit the different Visayan Electric service centers to enroll their account in the text service.

Once enrolled in the eBillTxt service, consumers will no longer receive a printed copy of their bills.

“Many of the utility companies have now shifted to the more convenient paperless billing. We encourage our customers to also do the same. The eBillTxt not only gives them access to their bill anytime, anywhere but will also serve as a reminder that their

bill is ready,” added Engr. Bonbon.