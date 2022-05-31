Angeline Quinto: New mom is back in shape and back at work

CEBU, Philippines—Singer-actress and new mom Angeline Quinto is back at work and back in shape after giving birth last April 2022.

Angeline uploaded on Monday, May 30, photos of her looking stunning in a small black dress.

“Starting the week right by dressing up,” she said in the caption of her post.

Angeline also uploaded a photo with with fellow singer Erik Santos.

Both singers appeared to be working together at an event.

Fellow celebrities Kim Chiu and Enchong Dee reacted to Angeline’s post.

Netizens and fans were also delighted by her postpartum figure.

Angeline gave birth to her first born Sylvio with his non-showbiz boyfriend.

