Angeline Quinto: New mom is back in shape and back at work

Angeline Quinto

Angeline Quinto/Photo from IG: loveangelinequinto

CEBU, Philippines—Singer-actress and new mom Angeline Quinto is back at work and back in shape after giving birth  last April 2022. 

Angeline uploaded on Monday, May 30, photos of her looking stunning in a small black dress.

“Starting the week right by dressing up,” she said in the caption of her post. 

Angeline also uploaded a photo with with fellow singer Erik Santos. 

 

Both singers appeared to be working together at an event. 

Fellow celebrities Kim Chiu and Enchong Dee reacted to Angeline’s post.

Photo from IG: loveangelinequinto

Photo from IG: loveangelinequinto

Netizens and fans were also delighted by her postpartum figure. 

Photo from IG: loveangelinequinto

Angeline gave birth to her first born Sylvio with his non-showbiz boyfriend. 

