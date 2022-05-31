Cebu Home and Builders Centre offers great deals in Mid-Year Big Sale

Home and office builders delight once more as Cebu Home and Builders Centre (CHBC) presents its much-awaited MID-YEAR BIG SALE throughout the month of June!

Huge price drops for DIY, lighting and chandeliers, tile and bath products, plumbing fixtures, and sanitary wares are coming your way in all CHBC branches — Banilad, Mactan, Consolacion, Labangon, and Minglanilla.

Building on last year’s momentum in its continuous effort to create more economic activities for Cebu, the homegrown Cebuano brand’s mid-year sale this year will be even BIGGER.

CHBC continues to take pride in helping every home builder achieve their dream home.

This year, exceptional deals are up to 70% off on featured items and as much as 20% off on new arrivals. Selected products will have an additional 2% off discount every Sunday from June 1 to 30, 2022.

WHOPPING raffle prizes are revving up for lucky shoppers: 5 NMAX Motorcycles will be given away, and 20 raffle winners will be awarded with an overnight staycation for 2 at Maribago BLUEWATER beach resort.

Loyal and new customers alike also have the option of shopping online at www.cebuhomebuilders.com with the same BIG discounts offered in physical stores. This way, they can order items unavailable to them in the nearest CHBC that are sold in other branches.

ADVERTORIAL