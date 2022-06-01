Targeted Ads chalks up second win in MCBL hoops

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Targeted Ads Demon Archers escaped Homesourced, 79-74, in the Metro Cebu Basketball League (MCBL) at the City Sports Club Cebu last Sunday.

Targeted Ads improved its win-loss record in Group B’s to 2-1 (win-loss) while Homesourced absorbed its second straight loss with one victory in hand.

Vernon Legaspi led the Demon Archers with 19 points coupled with six rebounds and three assists.

His teammate Prince Ali chipped in 15 markers with seven rebounds while Anvil Infante added 13 points and eight boards.

Homesourced’s Rhett Martin Bagajo and Joselito Dumangcas each scored 13 points in a losing effort.

In a Group A match, Enemiez clobbered Structure Wizards, 84-52, at the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club.

The win was the first for Enemiez in two outings so far. The Wizards suffered their second straight defeat in as many games.

The Enemiez led by as many as 36 points with its bench contributing 53 points.

Four of Enemiez’ players scored double digits headed by Julius Salidaga and Clint John Abatayo, who both had 13 points.

Isiah Kobe Angan added 11 points while Miles Tongco chipped in 10.

Patrick Jay Delposo had 20 points for the losing Structure Wizards.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Duterte doubles incentives of SEA Games medalists

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy