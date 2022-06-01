Cebu City DPS to extend help to family of motorcycle rider killed in accident

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Department of Public Services (DPS) will extend help to help the family of the motorcycle driver who died in a crash with one of the city’s garbage trucks in Barangay Talamban.

The accident happened at the corner of Barangays Cabancalan in Mandaue City and Talamban in Cebu City at past 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, according to Police Corporal Jun Carlo Dy, investigator of the Traffic Patrol Group of the Talamban Police Station.

Dy identified the motorcycle driver as Kent Jaban Duterte of Sitio Colo, Barangay Lahug also in Cebu City.

Lawyer John Jigo Dacua, the head of the DPS, said in a phone interview that they are still waiting for the report from the police regarding the incident.

The DPS has placed a liaison officer at the Police Station where the driver is temporarily detained awaiting police proceedings.

“We apologize sa nahitabo, aksidente man ni. Walay gusto nga mahitabo ni. Sa amoa lang, we will extend help sa among makaya,” said Dacua.

The DPS will find a budget or a way to help the family since a person died in the accident.

For now, the driver, Benjamin Morga, 56, a resident of the mountain barangay of Bonbon in Cebu City, is not allowed to drive pending investigation.

Dacua said that Morga will face proper investigation for his tenure as a casual employee as the city government respects the right of the employee to due process.

The DPS head reminds drivers to always be careful on the road as well to prevent similar accidents.

Initial investigation showed that the garbage truck driven by Benjamin Morga, 56 and a resident of the mountain barangay of Bonbon in Cebu City, was travelling next to Duterte’s motorcycle on the northbound lane of Governor Cuenco Avenue at the vicinity of Barangay Talamban.

Morga was headed for Barangay Binaliw, the city’s garbage disposal facility.

While traversing the national highway, Duterte’s motorcycle was said to have hit a bicycle that was travelling head of him, the reason why he lost his balance and fell on the concrete pavement.

Morga’s truck accidentally ran over Duterte, Dy said.

