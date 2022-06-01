Palarong Pambahay great alternative to face-to-face sports

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Milo and the Department of Education (DepEd) proved that virtual sports can be a great alternative to face-to-face sports events after successfully organizing the first “Milo DepEd Palarong Pambahay 2022.”

The multi-sport competition that ran from April to May saw Iloilo City’s Dumangas Elementary School and Rizal High School of Pasig City topping the elementary and secondary divisions, respectively.

The virtual sports event which featured eight disciplines broadcasted the recorded performances of participating athletes and schools last May 21 to 22 through Facebook live.

After thorough judging, Rizal High School and Dumangas Elementary School emerged as champions after both scored 38 points in the general championship points tally. Their total points were based on the medals they won in the virtual competition.

Rizal High School won two gold medals, four silvers, and one bronze in the secondary division. Its karatekas collected one gold, one silver, and one bronze while its taekwondo jins won a single gold medal and two silvers, enough to put them on top of the general championship points tally.

Meanwhile, Manggahan High School of Pasig City placed second with 32 points followed by Tagum City National High School with 25 points. Tagum City hauled a, 3-0-1 (gold-silver-bronze) by competing in the arnis event, while Manggahan High School had a 2-2-2 medal haul from its jins.

Rizal High School earned P25,000 for topping the secondary division while Manggahan HS pocketed P15,000, and Tagum City NHS got P10,000.

On the other hand, Dumangas Elementary School relied only on its taekwondo jins to top the elementary division competition. They bagged four gold medals and two silvers in the event to earn P25,000.

Oranbo Elementary School of Pasig City settled for second place with 33 points from their 2-3-1 (gold-silver-bronze) tally while the University of Baguio Laboratory Elementary School rounded off the top three in the elementary division with 28 points.

The top three elementary finishers received the same cash prizes as the secondary division winning schools.

“It’s all recorded in a video they submitted for judging. The competitions were all based on forms such as taekwondo poomsae and speedkicking, while karate-do had Kata. This is the same for arnis, gymnastics, basketball, football, athletics, and jump rope speed skills. All were recorded videos and we had judges score the performances of the athletes which were broadcasted live on Facebook last May 21 to 22,” said organizer, Ricky Ballesteros.

Cebu-based schools didn’t go empty-handed as the University of Cebu (UC) main campus and Abellana National School (ANS) topped the side events.

UC main ruled the cheer dance competition and won P20,000 while UC-METC settled for second, earning P15,000. The University of the Visayas (UV) rounded off the top three in the cheer dance competition to earn P10,000.

ANS topped the biggest school virtual audience which earned them a P20,000 cash prize while Oranbo Elementary School placed second followed by Cebu City Central School. Oranbo and Cebu City Central School got P15,000 and P10,000, respectively.

The Milo DepEd Palarong Pambahay drew more than a hundred schools both public and private.

The event aimed to provide a safer platform for student-athletes to compete amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, one of the goals of staging the virtual sports event was to transition student-athletes into hybrid sports in coordination with DepEd.

The Milo-DepEd Palarong Pambahay also serves as their pilot virtual sports event. Milo already announced it will consider this project as part of its long-term plans in the future. /rcg

