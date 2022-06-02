Rama to face Osmeña’s election protest
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Michael Rama is facing an election protest from his major opponent in the recent elections, former Councilor Margarita “Margot” Osmeña.
Osmeña, who was running for mayor under Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), said in local radio interview that she had filed an election protest in Manila.
She did not specify when she filed the protest, but she said her lawyers were handling the case.
The mayor, who is currently out of Cebu on a special leave, said he had not yet received a copy of the protest.
However, he said his legal team was already preparing to handle the protest.
“I have instructed my lawyers, Attorney Colin Rosell and Attorney Ernesto Rama, on how to handle things. I have not yet read the complaint,” he said.
While the protest was ongoing, the mayor said this would not affect his preparations for his next term, which would start on June 30, 2022.
He said plans for his inauguration on June 30 had already been set as well as the transition of the administration.
Even though he is a sitting mayor, he is finishing the term of the late Mayor Edgardo Labella, who had appointed his own officials.
Under his own term, Rama will be implementing changes in the officials and employees of the City Hall.
