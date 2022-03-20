The SM Store to distribute more than 100,000 clothing donations to Odette-hit communities

Share Your Extras, The SM Store and SM Foundation’s donation drive for Typhoon Odette-hit communities wraps up the program with more than 100,000 clothes from shoppers and partner organizations across the country.

From January 15 to February 28, individuals, families, and groups dropped off their new and gently used clothing donations at The SM Store. For every donation, they received a P100 discount coupon that can be redeemed at their next minimum P1,000 denim purchase in-store or via The SM Store Personal Shopper.

Donations from Luzon are targeted to reach communities in Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao. Meanwhile, Visayas and Mindanao collections will be distributed to the nearby community partners.

Share Your Extras is one of the company’s corporate social responsibility programs in partnership with its customers with the goal of bringing cheers to communities, such as those impacted by calamities. Share Your Extras brought personal hygiene items for families in Marawi in 2018, as well as packed relief items for the communities in Isabela impacted by Typhoon Ulysses in 2020.

Among the many ways to donate via The SM Store are Share Shoes in May, Donate A Book in August, and Share A Toy in November. Year round, all branches house coin boxes for the benefit of the company’s partner non-government organizations, such as UNICEF, Tahanang Walang Hagdan, Good Neighbors Philippines, and World Vision.

For more updates and ways to donate, visit www.thesmstore.com and follow its social media pages @thesmstore on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.