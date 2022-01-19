TEAM intensifies anti-overloading drive

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) has already issued around 300 citation tickets to PUJ drivers for overloading since January 1, 2022.

Edwin Jumao-as, TEAM officer-in-charge said they could issue 15 to 20 citation tickets a day.

A P1, 000 fine is imposed on erring drivers.

The city is continuously checking compliance with the authorized seating capacity for vehicles plying routes in Mandaue City.

Jumao-as said this is a precaution since COVID-19 cases are rising in the city and neighboring localities.

Aside from this, Jumao-as said they have also issued citation tickets to some PUJ drivers for trip cutting. The fine for trip-cutting is P1,000.

He said some drivers are not completing their routes.

Moreover, he said, since the conduct of the Comelec gun ban checkpoints, several motorcycles have been impounded because they failed to show the required documents such as a driver’s license or valid registrations.

Jumao-as said they accompany the police during the conduct of checkpoints. /rcg

