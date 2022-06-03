Eleven candidates in Cebu City submitted SOCEs so far

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The deadline for the submission of the Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCEs) for candidates is just around the corner — on June 8, 2022.

Yet on Friday, June 3, 2022, only 11 Cebu City candidates have submitted their SOCEs so far in the North and South Districts of the Commission on Election (Comelec) offices.

Narciso Bendulo Jr., election assistant of the North District, said that so far among losing candidates, mayoral candidate David Tumulak; councilorial candidates, Melvin Legaspi and Rey Lauron; and North District congressional candidate, Richard Yap have already filed their SOCEs.

For winning candidates, North District Congressman-elect Rachel “Cutie” Delmar has filed her SOCE as well as Councilor-elect Mary Ann Delos Santos.

Negomi Tapia, South District election officer, said only four candidates from the south had submitted their SOCEs including councilorial candidate, Josephine Blanche “Pie” Abella; and winning candidates, Councilors-elect James Cuenco, Jocelyn Pesquera, and Renato “Junjun” Osmeña.

Both Tapia and Bendulo are urging the candidates to submit their SOCEs on time in the district offices to avoid penalty or consequence.

“Amo lang pud sila iremind nga kung representative ilang ipadala, dapat gyod nga naa silay Special Power of Attorney, photocopy sa ID (identification card) sa candidate ug sa gi-authorize, ug softcopy format,” said Tapia.

(We would just like to remind that if you will send a representative, they should have a Special Power of Attorney, photocopy of the ID (identification card) of the candidate and the authorized person, and a softcopy format.)

Tapia said that it would be important that when they would come to the District Offices, all documents would be in place so that the candidate or representative would no longer need to return to fulfill the requirements

Bendulo said that if the candidate would fail to pass the SOCE by June 8, 2022, then they must submit it directly to the Comelec national office.

Under Republic Act No. 7166, candidates and political parties shall, within 30 days after the day of the election, file with the Comelec the “full, true, and itemized statement of all contributions and expenditures” they have incurred during the elections.

Candidates exceeding their campaign spending limits may result in possible election offense charges such as penalties and even imprisonment.



