3-year-old boy killed in Aloguinsan, Cebu fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A three-year-old boy died when fire hit their home in Upper Poblacion in Aloguinsan, Cebu Friday night, June 3, 2022.

Two others aged 11 and 8-years-old managed to escape their burning home unharmed.

The 3 and 8-year-old boys are siblings while the 11-year-old boy is the younger brother of their mother Niña Marie Pantin, 28.

According to Senior Fire Officer 1 Johnmer Lesigues, the boys were left at home after Niña was admitted to a birthing center.

Lesigues said that an attended stove may have caused the fire.

One of the surviving kids, the 8-year-old boy, was told early on Friday evening to boil water for his mother, Niña, who was then experiencing labor pains shortly before she was admitted to a birthing center.

Lesigues said the child may have failed to turn off the gas stove, the reason for the fire that broke at about 8:27 p.m.

Three-year-old Isaac was inside their bedroom when the fire broke and was unable to go out.

Fire fighters managed to put out the fire more than an hour later or at about 9:30 p.m.

dcb

