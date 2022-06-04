17 more Cebu LGUs cited for Good Financial Housekeeping

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) recognized 17 other local government units (LGUs) in Cebu for passing the 2021 Good Financial Housekeeping assessment.

These include the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Carcar, Naga Talisay and Danao and the municipalities of Catmon, Liloan, Medellin, Cordova, Moalboal, Ronda, San Fernando, Santander, Tabuelan and Madridejos and Sta. Fe in Bantayan Island. The complete list of LGU passers nationwide is also available in the agency’s official website.

The Good Financial Housekeeping program seeks to recognize local governments that excel in financial transparency. It is one of the components of the DILG’s Seal of Good Local Governance, which was introduced in 2014.

To pass the assessment for Good Financial Housekeeping, the DILG said, LGUs must comply with accounting and auditing standards, rules and regulations and pass the review of the Commission on Audit (COA) for calendar years (CYs) 2019 or 2020.

The LGU must also comply with the Full Disclosure Policy or the posting of copies of its financial documents for CY 2020 and CY 2021 in three conspicuous places and at the Full Disclosure Policy Portal.

Among the sources of these data are the COA Audit report dated as of Nov. 5, 2021 and FDP Compliance Report and DILG Regional FDP Compliance Report.

The DILG first recognized 21 Cebu LGUs for its Good Financial Housekeeping last November 2021.

These include the towns of Alegria, Balamban, Daanbantayan, Sogod, and Tudela, among others.

READ: Lapu-Lapu City earns seal of Good Financial Housekeeping

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy