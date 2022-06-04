P450M in flood control projects ongoing in Cebu City — Guardo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Various flood control projects worth at least P450 million are currently underway in parts of Cebu City to improve the state of water bodies here.

Councilor Jerry Guardo, chairperson for the committee on infrastructure of the Cebu City Council, said these projects are funded by the national government and implemented through the Cebu City District Office of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

These ongoing flood control projects consist of dredging and widening of the water ways and the improvement of the existing culverts. These are located in Barangays Tejero, T. Padilla, Day-as, Lorega, Inayawan, and Cogon Pardo.

Guardo said the implementation of these projects is just the first step to the city government’s plan to rehabilitate its river systems that was agreed upon during the River Summit held on June 3.

These flood-control projects, he said, would deepen the already silted rivers here and reclaim the riverbanks in order to ensure the safety of the residents and at the same time discourage people from disposing their garbage into the City’s rivers.

Ongoing Projects

The ongoing project in Barangays Tejero and T. Padilla cost P100 million each while the one in Day-as cost P50 million, Guardo said.

Dredging and the clearing of the the rivers bank in Barangays Cogon Pardo and Inayawan cost P100 million each while the improvement of the water ways in Lorega and Zapatera cost another P100 million.

The river that is located at the boundary of Lorega and Zapatera is part of the Lahug River, the reason why a common project is being implemented in the two barangays.

However, Guardo admitted that the implementation of these ongoing projects would not come easy.

“Karon gyod na gipangimplement nga project. Ang problema nga naencounter nato is upon survey, dunay private properties nga naa nay titles. Mao nay challenge nato kay we need to negotiate, or else we need to expropriate,” said Guardo.

(We are implementing these projects just now. Among the problems that were encountered during the conduct of our surveys include the presence of privately titled properties. That is our biggest challenge because we need to negotiate [for lot acquisition] or else we will need to expropriate.)

Government Aid

Guardo said that the city government has also set aside an allocation of P35, 000 and up for households that were partially affected by the ongoing projects.

The City is also offering relocation to owners of structures that will have to be removed during the implementation of these flood-control projects.

Along the Lahug River, for example, Guardo said, at least 12 structure owners will be affected. Another 20 structure will be affected in Barangay Day-as and 30 in Tejero.

He said that a number of families from Barangay Lorega may also be displaced, but he is yet to come up with a final data on this.

Guardo also promised that they will be prioritize for relocation at the Lorega Tenement Housing that is now undergoing construction.

