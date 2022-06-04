Moira: ‘I have never cheated on Jason’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Singer-songwriter Moira Dela Torre has finally broken her silence to ‘set the record straight’ on her breakup with her husband, Jason Hernadez.

The “Paubaya” singer took to her Instagram account on Friday, June 3, to say that she never cheated on her husband.

“In spite of the pain I’m experiencing, let me set the record straight. While our marriage was not perfect, I have stayed true to my vows and I have never cheated on Jason,” she wrote.

“Though we’re no longer together, it still hurts to see fabricated stories being told about us – most of which are so far form the truth. The both of us still have a long way to go when it comes to hearing and we are for respect during the difficult time.”

Last May 31, Hernandez confirmed their split. He also admitted that he was unfaithful to his wife for three years.

News of their break up resulted to a lot of speculations and ‘fabricated stories.’

‘I HAVE NEVER CHEATED ON JASON.’READ: Singer-songwriter Moira Dela Torre breaks her silence amidst rumors and… Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, June 3, 2022

Dela Torre said the last two years of their marriage have been “difficult, painful and heartbreaking.”

“I don’t know what the future holds, but hope continues to be the song that I sing. Even in pain – especially in pain – I will continue to place my complete trust in the One who has never let me down.” she wrote as she adds a white heart as caption to her IG post.

READ MORE:

Jason Hernandez kinumpirmang hiwalay na sila ni Moira dela Torre: I’m sorry for everyone I hurt…

Moira Dela Torre pens sweet message to hubby for 3 years of wedded bliss

/dcb