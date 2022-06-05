Police: No foul play in death of man, who was found dead inside his house in Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police have ruled out foul play over the death of a 56-year-old man, who was found dead inside his house in Sitio Mananga 2 in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City, at past 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Patrolman Joe Marq Ocso, desk officer of Talisay City Police Station, said that the family already waived their rights to let the police examine or conduct an autopsy on the body of Ramon Gil, 56, a native of Sibonga town but currently residing alone in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City.

Ocso said that the family was already aware that the victim was ill.

“Wala ni siyay trabaho tungod kay naa syay gipamati. Wala ra ba (information on why he was living alone),” Ocso said.

(He has no work because he was ill. I don’t have [information on why he was living alone].)

Police believe that Gil was dead for a few days already as his body was already in a state of decomposition when he was found.

The foul odor coming from the house led neighbors to the body of the dead Gil inside his house.

At past 12 noon today, June 5, 2022, police received a call from the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office about a dead person found in the barangay.

Police immediately responded to the area.

Ocso said he could not tell how many days that Gil had been dead.

However, Edmon Sanchez, a neighbor of the victim, told police that he last saw the victim alive last Tuesday morning, May 31, 2022 and he had not seen him outside and had not left his house since then.

According to his neighbors, the victim was already suffering from an unknown illness as they noticed that some part of Gil’s body had been swelling, and they even advised him to consult a doctor for his condition.

But, the neighbors said Gil did not heed their advice.| With Paul Lauro

