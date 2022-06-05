Pageant World

Cebu’s Maria Gigante advances to the Top 20 of Miss World Philippines 2022 

Cebu's Maria Gigante

Maria Gigante | Photo from KTX

CEBU, Philippines — Cebu’s Maria Gigante secured a spot in the Top 20 of Miss World Philippines 2022 after winning the Sports challenge award tonight at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Here are the ladies who advance to the top 20 finalists:

Gigante also won Non-fungible beauty award among Parañaque’s Ingrid Santamaria and  Las Pinas’ Alison Black. 

Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez will crown her successor tonight. The winner will represent the country in the 71st Miss World pageant. 

