Miss World PH announces its top 20

Miss World Philippines 2022 has named its top 20 finalists at the coronation night held at Mall of Asia Arena tonight, June 5.

Delegates who made it to the list include the fast-track events winners: Charyzah Costales Esparrago of Taguig (Head-to-Head); Maria Gigante of Cebu (Sports); Lady Justerinnie Santos of Bulakan, Bulacan (National Costume); Parañaque’s Ingrid Santamaria and Ashley Subijano Montenegro of Makati City (Top Model); Anje Mae Manipol of Quezon Province and Patricia McGee of Zambales (Beauty With a Purpose); San Juan City’s Cassandra Bermeo Chan (Talent); Tsina Jane Chu of Iloilo Province (Ambassador of Good Will); Simone Nadine Bornilla of Marinduque and Erika Vinculado of Roxas City, Capiz (Multimedia); and Negros Occidental’s Gwendolyne Fourniol (Beach Beauty Challenge).

Completing the set are Paula Ortega of Albay, Natazha Vea Bautista of Misamis Oriental, Erika Kristensen of Carmona, Cavite, Aliana Joaquin of Bacoor City, Alison Black of Las Piñas, Kayla Arriadne Tiongson of Lipa City, Batangas, Justine Beatrice Felizarta of Marikina City, Beatriz McLelland of Aklan.

Other winners of special awards were the following: Makati City’s Ashley Montenegro (photogenic award); Parañaque’s Ingrid Santamaria, Cebu’s Maria Gigante and Las Pinas’ Alison Black (non-fungible beauty awards); Davao del Norte’s Kristal Gante (Miss Kumu World award); Negros Occidental’s Gwendolyne Fourniol (Silka award); and Marikina City’s Justine Felizarta and Negros Occidental’s Fourniol (Love Your Skin awards).

The new Miss World Philippines 2022 will be succeeding Tracy Maureen Perez, who finished as part of the top 13 in the 2021 Miss World competition. Other titles which will be awarded are Miss Supranational Philippines, Miss Eco Philippines, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas and Miss Eco Teen Philippines. JB

RELATED STORIES:

Negros Occidental, Makati bets picked as Miss World PH frontrunners by global pageant observers

Miss World PH to be hosted by Katarina Rodriguez, Laura Lehmann, Valerie Weigmann