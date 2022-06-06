Operation 2nd Chance has new administrator

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As part of his plan to improve security there, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has appointed a new administrator for Operation Second Chance.

Engr. Suzanne Ardoza announced during Monday’s flag-raising ceremony at the Cebu City Hall that Rama has appointed Dr. Ester Concha to oversee and supervise the juvenile facility.

Ardoza said Concha’s appointment took effect last Sunday, June 5, 2022, the same time when all department heads made a ‘surprise inspection’ on the site, which stands right beside the Cebu City Jail in Brgy. Kalunasan.

Concha is under the Office of the Mayor. She replaced then Operation Second Chance administrator Ambrosio Ibones.

During the inspection, city hall executives introduced changes and new policies in managing Operation Second Chance.

In a separate interview with reporters on Monday, June 6, Concha said some of the proposals they have raised during Sunday’s inspection also included prioritizing improvement and repairs on the facility’s structure and facade.

“Dugay-dugay na sad na siya nga building naa gyuy gamay’ng facelift nga gikinahanglan”, said Dr. Concha.

Earlier this year, more than 20 children in conflict with the law (CICL) escaped Operation Second Chance in a series of ‘jailbreaks’.

In turn, Rama ordered an investigation of the incidents and even considered reshuffling officials and employees assigned at the facility if it meant preventing similar instances from happening in the future.

As of May, Operation Second Chance is housing around 70 CICLs.

