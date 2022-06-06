Cebu City to close several vax sites

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As the turnout in the COVID-19 vaccination sites here continues to lessen, the Cebu City Government decided to shut down several inoculation sites permanently.

Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, City Health Officer, confirmed that they are set to close at least three of the city’s centers this June 17, 2022.

These are those located in Robinson’s Cybergate, University of Cebu – Banilad Campus, and in Ayala Central Bloc. This development will bring the number of vaccination sites in the city to no more than 10.

In addition, the city government will downsize its daily vaccination drive by opening only two vaccination centers during the weekends, said Ibones. As a result, inoculation on Saturdays and Sundays will be done in the city’s three largest vaccination centers.

“Mao nay among puli-pulihon ang SM Seaside, unya magpuli-puli ang Robinson’s Galleria ug ang SM City, kana siya magpuli-puli na sila asa atong i-open”, explained Ibones.

However, the city health chief clarified that vaccination sites intended for booster shots will remain open.

Shifting to Dengue

At its peak, the city government’s COVID-19 vaccination drive, which began in the first half of 2021, opened more than 20 vaccination centers.

With the scheduled closure and downsizing, Ibones also said they will be reassigning some of their personnel in intensifying the city’s dengue prevention campaign.

Cebu City’s COVID-19 immunization coverage rate is currently at 95 percent, according to data from the Department of Health (DOH).

