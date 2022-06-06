Ermita fire razes 25 houses, displaces 150 individuals
CEBU CITY, Philippines — An afternoon fire razed 25 houses and displaced at least 150 individuals today, June 6, in Sitio Bato, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.
Senior Fire Officer 1 (SFO1) Riza Julve, fire investigator, estimated the damage to property at P750,000.
An initial report of the Cebu City Fire Office showed that the fire allegedly started from a three-story house owned by Merlie Flores.
Julve said that no one was inside the house when the fire started at past 3 p.m.
She said that the fire quickly spread because the house was made of light materials and it destroyed other houses within a 500 square meter area.
She also said that a resident, Antonio Yap, 63, sustained minor burns on his hand during the fire.
According to the CCFO, the fire alarm was relayed at 3 p.m. Four minutes later, firefighters arrived at the area, and by 3:10 p.m., they raised it to the second alarm. The fire was officially put out at past 4 p.m.
Julve said that the CCFO report also showed that there were 150 individuals affected by the fire.
/dbs
