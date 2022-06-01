Cebu City hopes to move COVID-19 vaccination to barangay health centers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City hopes to eventually move the vaccination from the current fixed sites at malls to the individual barangay health centers.

The City Health Department (CHD) said that it would be better in the long run that the vaccines will be available in each barangay.

However, the decision for this massive move will depend on the Department of Health (DOH).

“We are planning nga hinay-hinayan na natog close atong (vaccination) sites since gamay naman pud ang atong magpabakuna,” said Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, the head of the CHD.

Ibones said it is natural that the vaccination will slow down since the majority of the residents are already fully vaccinated and even boostered.

Getting the booster shots is a prerogative of the resident and is not yet a requirement, which is why the city government does not expect an equivalent turnout with the second shot of the vaccine.

With this, the city plans to close down some sites in the long run and transfer them to every health center.

For now, the vaccination sites remain for the public with available first, second, first booster, and second booster doses.

It must be noted that only senior citizens, health workers, and immunocompromised individuals can get the second booster.

The second booster is not yet available to the general public.

The CHD urged the public to get the booster shot as this increases the immunity of an individual against COVID-19. /rcg

