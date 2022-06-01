Cebu City hopes to move COVID-19 vaccination to barangay health centers

By: Delta Dyrecka Letigio - CDN Digital Multi-Media Reporter | June 01,2022 - 05:31 PM
schools vaccination

Minors line up for vaccination at a vax site in Cebu City. CDN Digital photo | Morexete Marie B. Erram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City hopes to eventually move the vaccination from the current fixed sites at malls to the individual barangay health centers.

The City Health Department (CHD) said that it would be better in the long run that the vaccines will be available in each barangay.

However, the decision for this massive move will depend on the Department of Health (DOH).

“We are planning nga hinay-hinayan na natog close atong (vaccination) sites since gamay naman pud ang atong magpabakuna,” said Dr. Jeffrey Ibones, the head of the CHD.

Ibones said it is natural that the vaccination will slow down since the majority of the residents are already fully vaccinated and even boostered.

Getting the booster shots is a prerogative of the resident and is not yet a requirement, which is why the city government does not expect an equivalent turnout with the second shot of the vaccine.

With this, the city plans to close down some sites in the long run and transfer them to every health center.

For now, the vaccination sites remain for the public with available first, second, first booster, and second booster doses.

It must be noted that only senior citizens, health workers, and immunocompromised individuals can get the second booster.

The second booster is not yet available to the general public.

The CHD urged the public to get the booster shot as this increases the immunity of an individual against COVID-19.      /rcg

ALSO READ:

Over 48K booster shots administered in Cebu City

VVOC says Central Visayas lagging in booster vaccination program

Mandaue starts giving booster shots to health workers

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: barangay health centers, booster shots, Cebu‬, Cebu City, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, COVID-19 shots, COVID-19 vaccination, DOH, health workers, immunity, immunocompromised individuals, senior citizens, vaccination

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.