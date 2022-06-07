Lechon downs several individuals in CV

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The delectable lechon (roasted pig in English), like any other food, must be handled properly, health officials here urged the public.

This after the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) reported at least eight cases of alleged food poisoning for the month of May involving the famous lechon.

Most of the patients who complained of gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea ingested lechon, which was later found out to have been improperly handled, said Dr. Eugenia Mercedes Cañal, head of the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU).

“We recorded eight cases of food poisoning from various provinces in Central Visayas for May… And most of them is related to lechon,” said Cañal.

Citing investigations from local health officials, they found out that the individuals who reported experiencing symptoms of food poisoning went out for a picnic and brought lechon with them.

Fortunately, the victims were immediately treated and no longer needed hospital admission.

Proper Handling of Lechon

When not properly handled, even if thoroughly cooked, lechon can cause food poisoning, said Cañal.

“First of all, lechon is oily. If not properly prepared before consumption, like it’s packed while it is still hot, it will create moisture and causes bacteria to grow,” she explained.

In addition, Dr. Jaime Bernadas, director of DOH-7, said any leftover lechon should be reheated or recooked like turning it into lechon paksiw.

Bernadas also advised the public not to immediately consume lechon stored in the fridge, and avoid eating it with bare hands.

“Ayaw na ninyo ilatag sa lamesa nga karawon. Kung mahimo ang lechon, kung i-display man gani na picturi, paghuman picture ipatadtad na siya para dili karawon. Kay ang karaw ana mao na ang dakong kontaminasyon sa atong lechon,” said Bernadas. /rcg

ALSO READ:

No more plates? No problem, lechon skin is it!

‘Sorry langga’ lechon best peace offering there is!

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy