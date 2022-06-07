MCBL: Bakersfield banks on Puntual’s 44 in win over Structure Wizards

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Bakersfield JAIS edged Structure Wizards, 78-71, in the ongoing Metro Cebu Basketball League (MCBL) last Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the City Sports Club Cebu.

With the victory, Bakersfield improved its win-loss record to 2-2 while Structure Wizards remain winless after three games in Group A.

Brylle Andrei Puntual exploded for 44 points, six rebounds, and three assists to lead Bakersfield.

His teammates Andrew Guillemer and Christian Indig added 11 each.

Patrick Jay Delposo scored 33 points in a losing effort for Structure Wizards.

Meanwhile, in Group B action, Ronald O’lshoppe logged its second straight win by manhandling Crusaders, 101-63, at the same venue.

Rubin Tobis logged 32 points coupled with six boards and two assists to lead Ronald O’lshoppe (2-2).

Jherome Corvera scored 17 points for the Crusaders, who dropped to a 0-4 (win-loss) in Group B.

Brownian also crushed Tiger Roar, 103-76, at the same venue, TSO & Co. trounced Smarties Apparel-Army, 95-75, in Group C, while Sentra Plastics pounced Homesourced, 105-75, in Group B.

Angel Mary Pawnshop defeated Enemiez, 74-58, in Group A, while Cokaliong-ARQ edged Mahayahay 2, 85-60, in Group C.

