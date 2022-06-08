Danao City sets aside P10M cash assistance for displaced market vendors

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Danao City government has began distributing financial assistance to dozens of market vendors whose livelihoods went up in smoke after the June 2 fire that erupted in the city’s largest public market.

The city government announced on social media that they have already allocated at least P10 million in public funds as cash aid for the affected vendors.

Displaced stall owners are expected to receive P10,000 while small space renters would get P5,000, the local government added.

Last Monday, June 6, they began releasing financial assistance to the first batch of beneficiaries, who were the first to comply with the requirements needed to claim their aid, at the city’s Civic Center.

“Ang mga niapas og submit (Sabado, Dominggo, ug karong Lunes), wala pa maapil sa payout kay kinahanglan og igo nga panahon sa pag-validate sa datus ug pagproseso sa payroll. Adunay sunod nga schedule alang kanila,” they said.

However, local officials assured the fire victims they will continue to distribute the financial aid in the coming days.

They also told beneficiaries to ensure that they present the Certification from the City Administrator’s Office, Verification Slip and valid when claiming their cash assistance.

“Kung kinsa ang pangalan nga naa sa Certification, mao sab dapat ang mu claim. Apan kung dili mahimo, magdala ang gisugo nga mu-claim sa mga requirements sa babaw inapilan og Authorization Letter ug Valid ID sa tawo nga naa sa Certification,” the city government said in its post.

Last Thursday, June 2, a massive fire broke out in Danao City Public Market. The flames quickly spread and engulfed more than half of the property, prompting firefighters all over Metro Cebu to respond.

It took them nearly 12 hours before the fire was finally put out.

Fire officials pegged the damage caused by the fire at P52.2 million.

Danao City is a third-class component city of Cebu province, located approximately 49 kilometers north of the capital Cebu City.

