Displaced market vendors in Danao City get initial assistance

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Vendors in Danao City started to receive assistance from their local government two days after they were displaced by the massive fire that burned down the city’s public market.

The city government of Danao, in a post on social media, announced that they began distributing sacks of rice to affected vendors last Saturday, June 4.

They also started giving out certificates to identify vendors who lost their stalls and goods to the fire.

The certificates, in turn, will serve as their proof when claiming their financial aid as well as to set up shop in the temporary relocation area, the local government added.

In the meantime, the city government has already identified at least seven areas to temporarily house vendors who were displaced in the Thursday night fire.

Preparations for the relocation sites also began last Saturday.

“Sayo sa buntag gisugdan sa mga kawani sa LGU pinanguluhan sa City Engineering, City GSO (General Services Office), ug uban pa nga focal offices sa paglimpyo ug pag-andam sa mga luna nga kabalhinan,” the city government said.

At least P52.2 million worth of property in Danao City Public Market went up in smoke last Thursday evening.

The fire, which took firefighters from all over Metro Cebu nearly 12 hours to put out, devoured half of the city’s largest public market. Close to 1,000 vendors

Danao City is a third-class component city of Cebu province, located approximately 49 kilometers north of the capital Cebu City.

