CLOSAP conducts another round of drug testing

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) has conducted another round of drug tests on city hall employees on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Garry Lao, head of CLOSAP, said that included in the drug test were the 273 employees from Clean and Green office.

Clean and Green employees, who are tasked to keep roads and sidewalks in the city clean, were not able to submit themselves to the drug test held on June 1, 2022, since they were already deployed to their field assignments.

“273 ang atong mga Clean and Green employees nga ipaubos sa drug test. Supposedly pag June 1 unta ni, but I decided to move it to another date. Ang uban niini pagpatawag, naa na sila sa ilang respective assignment. So gipapa-comply gyud sila sa ilang head nga magpa-drug test,” Lao said.

Four yielded a positive result in the drug test on June 1, wherein 366 city hall employees were tested.

Aside from this, 55 city hall marshalls and 192 employees who did not submit themselves to the drug test on June 1, will also undergo the drug test today.

However, Lao said that even if they will be tested today, the 192 employees would still need to explain why they failed to submit themselves to the drug test on June 1.

“Yes niduol nako sila karon, ako ra pod gipapa-apil. Still, kinahanglan silang mo-submit sa letter of explaination kay na-forward naman nato,” he added.

Earlier, City Administrator Lawyer Danilo Almendras stated that he is now preparing the memorandum against the 192 employees explaining why no legal action should be taken against them for failing to submit to the drug test.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Lapu CH employees who skipped drug test will be asked to explain or face charges

2 Pajo barangay employees test positive for drugs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy