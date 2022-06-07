Lapu CH employees who skipped drug test will be asked to explain or face charges

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The City Administrator of Lapu-Lapu City is set to issue a memorandum against 192 city hall employees, who failed to submit themselves to the surprise drug test on June 1, 2022.

The drug test was initiated by the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP), in partnership with a Department of Health (DOH) accredited drug testing center.

According to Atty Danilo Almendras, he is now preparing the memorandum, wherein involved employees were only given three days to explain why no legal actions should be taken against them for failing to submit themselves to the mandatory drug test.

“I’m preparing the memorandum, nya pwerteng daghana ato nila, asking them to explain within three days why no legal action should be taken against them for failing to submit to a drug test,” Almendras said.

During the drug test, four city hall employees, composed of three casuals and one job order employee, were found positive for using illegal drugs.

CLOSAP head Garry Lao, for his part, said that three of them have already admitted that they are using illegal drugs, while one employee has continued to deny using it.

However, Lao said that during their monitoring, they require the four to submit again themselves to a drug test. The four still yielded a positive result.

“But sa pagpahigayon nato sa monitoring, ato silang gipa-submit sa drug test, found out nga positive gihapon,” Lao said.

Lao said that they are still waiting for the result of the confirmatory test. He added that the result will be submitted to Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

Earlier, Chan said that if a casual and job order employee would still be positive for using illegal drugs in the confirmatory test, they will immediately be terminated from their job. /rcg

