2 Pajo barangay employees test positive for drugs

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Two barangay employees of Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, tested positive for illegal drugs in a random drug test that was held on Monday, June 6, 2022.

This was confirmed by Garry Lao, head of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP).

Lao said that around 120 employees in Barangay Pajo have submitted themselves to the drug test, including Pajo Barangay Captain Lyndel Bullos.

“Unfortunately nga dunay duha kabuok nga empleyado sa barangay nga found out to be positive of shabu. Gi-inform na nako ang kapitan sa result sa drug test,” Lao said.

Lao, however, said that he would leave it to the barangay captain what sanction to impose on the erring employees.

Bullos, for his part, said that he will be waiting for the result of the confirmatory test.

“Naghuwat ko sa confirmatory test, kun confirm na gyud sila, tangtangon gyud na nako sila sir kay dili man gyud ko ganahan ug drug addict sa akong barangay,” Bullos said.

He said that the two were possibly barangay tanods, however, Bullos is yet to confirm this to CLOSAP.

The barangay captain said that since he became the barangay captain of Pajo, conducting a random drug test has been a yearly activity he imposed.

“Nauwaw naman gud ko sauna sa istorya ba nga ang kapitan nalang ang dili adik sa barangay Pajo. Mao na nga ako na siyang gibaruganan nga kinahanglan ang tanan trabahante mo-undergo gyud ug random drug test para mahibaw-an nato kinsa tong mga drug addict kay ako to silang panangtangon,” he added.

He added that he would also issue a memorandum against around 50 barangay employees who failed to submit themselves to the drug test on Monday.

Barangay Pajo has around 300 employees, however, Bullos did not include in the drug test their senior citizen employees. /rcg

