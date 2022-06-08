Sue Ramirez shows funny side in new Instagram post: ‘Muse ka o player?’

CEBU, Philippines —Actress Sue Ramirez amused her fans and friends as she showed her funny side in a recent video that she posted on Instagram.

In the video, the 25-year-old actress was all glammed up to show her “kikay’ self. Then, she started to transform into a tough basketball player.

“Yung nalito ka kung muse ka o player,” she wrote as a caption to her video.

Netizens and some of her fellow celebrities couldn’t help but gush over the video.

Here are some of their comments:

The video was taken during the official opening of Season 47 of the PBA where she was muse for the TNT Tropang Texters.

Aside from her hilarious video, Ramirez also caught netizens’ attention with she did the viral ‘Paro Paro G’ dance at the event. Her dance video was shared on the PBA’s official Instagram account last Sunday, June 5, 2022.

“IBA KA, @sueannadoodles 🙌🏼 #PBAGameTayoDito,” PBA posted.

