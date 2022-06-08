Lapu-Lapu to hold clean-up, misting activities to drive away dengue

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Government will conduct a caravan and a city-wide clean-up on June 15, 2022, in observance of World Dengue Day.

In a public address of Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan that was live-streamed on Facebook, he reiterated his appeal to Oponganons to always clean their surroundings to prevent the spread of the deadly disease that can be acquired through mosquito bites.

Aside from a caravan and clean-up drive, the city will also conduct misting operations in different barangays.

“Gideklarar ang buwan sa Hunyo nga World Dengue Month ug karong umaabot nga Hunyo 15, atong iselebrar ang World Dengue Day, diin atong pagabuhaton ang city-wide caravan ug clean-up drive ug actual misting sa tibuok siyudad sa Lapu-Lapu,” Chan said.

Currently, Chan said that the city has more than 800 cases of dengue, including 12 deaths due to the mosquito-borne disease.

He also revealed that currently, the city has 31 active cases.

Chan urged Oponganons not to allow another casualty of dengue.

“Dili nato huwaton nga mapun-an pa ang kinabuhi nga nakalas tungod lang kay wala nato hatagi ug pagpakabana ang pagpanglimpyo sa atong tugkaran,” he added.

Chan recommends the observance of 4S or the search and destruction of possible breeding sites of mosquitoes, imposing self-protection measures, seeking early consultation if the symptoms of dengue are already present, and saying no to fogging and yes to spraying and misting.

Chan said that fogging should only be imposed during an outbreak.

The mayor said that those who are experiencing the symptoms of dengue may visit the City Health Office for a free dengue test and Complete Blood Count (CBC).

Among the symptoms of the disease are fever, headache, rashes, vomiting, and bleeding of the nose.

He added that the public should not only focus on preventing the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) but also on dengue because the latter is also a deadly disease. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Rise of dengue cases in Lapu-Lapu alarm officials

Is it Dengue or COVID-19? Here’s how you can tell

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy