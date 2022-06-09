Drug test on Lapu-Lapu City Hall employees yields two positive results

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Two casual employees from Lapu-Lapu City Hall have tested positive for illegal drugs.

This was confirmed by Garry Lao, head of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP).

The result, however, would still need to undergo confirmatory test.

Lao said that while waiting for the result of the confirmatory test, they will also be subjected to monitoring by CLOSAP.

He added that on Wednesday, CLOSAP was able to test 277 city hall employees, including employees from the Clean and Green and City Hall Marshalls.

Meanwhile, Lao said that they also called the attention of the 192 employees who failed to submit themselves in the drug test on June 1, 2022.

“Actually karon kadtong mga wala maka-drug test, ato man gipapaari,” Lao said.

The said employees will submit their letter of explanation today, June 9, 2022, after the City Administrator’s Office issued a memorandum against them.

/bmjo

