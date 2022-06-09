Homecoming of 2022 SEA Games medalists set in SM Seaside City Cebu

The Cebu City government together with the Cebu City Sports Commission will hold the grand homecoming of Cebuano SEA Games medalists set on June 11, Saturday, 4 PM at the City Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu.

Leading the homecoming in SM Seaside City Cebu are Gold medalists in the Solo Dance Chachacha category, Angelo Marquez, and billiard gold medalist Rubileen Amit.

Also joining the meet & greet on June 11 is Wilbert Aunzo who bagged Silver in the Solo Dance Samba, Bronze in Solo Dance Rumba, and Bronze in Solo Dance Pasa Doble categories. Pearl Marie Canede will join the Sea Games medalists’ homecoming as well. She was awarded Silver in the Solo Dance Samba, Bronze in Solo Dance Rumba, and in Solo Dance Pasa Doble categories.

Aside from the gold medal, Angelo Marquez was also awarded Silver in the Solo Dance Jive, and another Silver in Latin Grade A 5 Dance categories.

Alexis Sy likewise clinched the silver medal in the women’s singles event of the bowling tournament at the 31st Southeast Asian Games at the Ha Noi Royal City in Hanoi, Vietnam, while the national sepak takraw team with Cebuano Rheyjey Ortuoste received the bronze medal.

Catch Cebu’s pride and 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗦𝗘𝗔 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁𝘀 as they visit SM Seaside City Cebu this 𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗲 𝟭𝟭 for an extraordinary 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗲𝗲𝘁 & 𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁 at the 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝘁𝗿𝗶𝘂𝗺.

Triathlete Andrew Kim Remolino bagged Silver in the Elite Triathlon Men, while Raven Faith Alcoseba got Bronze in the Elite Triathlon Women. Remolino duplicated his silver medal finish in the 2019 SEA Games held at the Subic Freeport Zone in Zambales. Alcoseba on the other hand is a former varsity swimmer of Dela Salle University.

The country’s basketball team Gilas Pilipinas with Cebuano basketball stars June Mar Fajardo and Roger Pogoy settled for the silver medal.

Completing the lineup of Cebuano SEA Games medalists joining the grand homecoming on Saturday is Ando Elreen who clinched the Silver medal in the Weightlifting category 64.

