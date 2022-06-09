DWUP finalizing beneficiaries for Lorega socialized housing

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Division for the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP) said it is now finalizing the beneficiaries for the Lorega socialized housing projects.

DWUP head Engineer Dante Arcilla said that they are now reviewing over 100 applicants who are vying to be prioritized as beneficiaries of the 200 units in the project.

The turnover of the two buildings built by the Cebu Landmaster Inc. (CLI) will be in July 29, 2022, after which, the city will then be turning over the units to the beneficiaries.

Arcilla said top of the priority list are the families affected in the flood control projects undertaken by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Then, priority is given to displaced informal settlers in Barangay Lorega and those from other barangays who applied for the socialized housing program.

“Ang design sa CLI murag 5 year graduation plan. Hopefully after 5 years duna na silay capacity to find more suitable place of residence. We have yet to see unsa na siya ka feasible.”

“Definitely ang gusto ni Mayor Michael Rama nga naay balay ang mga tawo nga mamaintain nila ilang dignity. Security of tenure atong gitanaw ana. Tanawn nato unsay maintegrate nga program kay wala man kay security of tenure if naay period of time raka makastay,” said Arcilla.

Initially, the beneficiaries will have to pay rent for utilities such as water, electricity, and security amounting to P1,500 per month.

However, Arcilla said they are looking for ways to reduce the rent so it will be more affordable to the beneficiaries.

One of the challenges they are facing is transparency to ensure that the beneficiaries of the housing project are the ones staying in the unit.

Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama will be issuing an Executive Order on the guidelines for the assignment of the units as well as the measure set in place to avoid beneficiaries from abusing the system.

“Usa na sa challenges. Si mayor naa siyay EO ipagawas para ang use sa Lorega social housing mahatag sa actual users. Mao nay nakalisod gyod ang pagmanage, ang transparency,” said Arcilla.

The DWUP will be submitting the final list of beneficiaries to the mayor in the coming weeks as well as the guidelines for the distribution of the units.

Once this will be approved, the DWUP will facilitate the homecoming of the beneficiaries.

