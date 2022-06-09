Cebu City dad to public: Stay vigilant against petty crimes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Philip Zafra reminded the public to be vigilant against petty crimes.

As the chairman of the peace and order committee of the City Council, Zafra said they were expecting that the increasing crowd might also attract lawless individuals.

Since the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has allowed the return of the 100 percent capacity in establishments in areas under Alert Level 1, the city government expects more people to be moving around and to be working on site.

Zafra said that even now, the crowd has reached nearly the same as the pre-pandemic days.

“Ang atong kapulisan, ila man sad ning gipangandaman. Expected na gyod na labi na nga open naman gyod,” he said.

(The police have prepared for this. This is expected especially since we are open now.)

The councilor said the public must be responsible for their own security as well and not only rely on the police to keep the criminals at bay.

The public are encouraged to look after their possesions in public, not to wear expensive jewelry or watches, and to be vigilant against suspicious looking individuals in the street.

“Atong mga jewelries, atong mga cellphone, ayaw lang isaya-saya. Kung naay mahitabo, report lang dayon sa atong police stations. Dili dugay-dugayon,” said Zafra.

(Our pieces of jewelry, our cellphones, don’t display them. If you encounter an incident, repor them immediately to the police stations. Don’t delay in reporting them.)

Parents should also be watchful of their children on the streets to avoid untoward incidents.

The barangay are also encouraged to coordinate with the police and monitor the transients in their barangays especially those who are new residents in boarding houses and rental homes.

Finally, he urged the bars and nightclubs to maintain health protocols since they were seeing a rise of customers in these establishments.

Zafra urged bar managers to always have the numbers of the police stations at hand should any untoward incident occur such as bar fights or even customers refusing to follow health protocols.

The councilor said that as the city had returned to almost a pre-pandemic state, the public must be responsible for their own safety as well.

RELATED STORIES

IATF allows all establishments under Alert Level 1 to operate at 100% capacity

Gov’t places more areas under Alert Level 1 until June 15

Tricities in Cebu remain under Alert Level 1 until June 15

Suspected female pickpockets from Cebu City nabbed in Talisay City

CPPO exec: Drop in property crimes indication of police gains in drug war

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy